Jarvis Landry under investigation for possible domestic violence incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is under investigation for a possible domestic violence incident, USA TODAY Sports confirmed on Monday.

The investigation of Landry’s alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend conducted by Fort Lauderdale police was forwarded to Broward County State Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to state attorney’s office spokesman Ron Ishoy.

“Presently, we are working to determine if he should be formally charged and prosecuted,” Ishoy sad.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday the team is “aware” of an investigation involving Landry.

Landry, 24, is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season after leading Miami with 94 catches and 1,136 yards. He has not signed a contract extension yet with the Dolphins and is entering the final year of his deal.

