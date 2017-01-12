Marrero's Vance Joseph named Broncos new head coach

MARRERO, La. -- Born and bred on the Westbank, Vance Joseph is now breathing rarified air in the Mile High City.

The boy who rose to stardom as the first and still only quarterback to lead Shaw to a state football championship, on Thursday was introduced as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, a team just one year removed from a championship of their own.

His parents, who've now moved to a quiet suburb along the river, invited WWL-TV into their home Thursday, to discuss their son's success and the inspirational path that lead him to heights no New Orleanian has reached over the last 23 years.

(© 2017 WWL)