NFL suspends Bucs' Mike Evans for cheap shot on Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans, Tampa WR, takes a cheap shot at Saints player Marshon Lattimore.

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans without pay for one game for for his cheap shot against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore who was frustrating him all game long Sunday.

Evans, one of Tampa's top receivers, only caught 1 pass for 13 yards during the contest.

Lattimore, who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, said he was glad Evans was not tossed so he could guard him some more.

Jon Runyan, the NFL Vice President of Football Operations said in a letter to Evans.

"During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground. Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Evans will miss next weekend's game against the New York Jets.

© 2017 WWL-TV