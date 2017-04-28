3rd round pick Kamara: Similar style to Bush, Sproles

3rd round - Alvin Kamara / Tennessee 5'10, 194 pounds: Running back who can catch out of backfield, he also returns kicks on special teams. Had 210 rushes for 1,294 yards and 16 TDs in two seasons at UT.

How surprised were you how this played out?

“Not too surprised. I was not really trying to read too much into it. I was just watching and waiting for my name to be called. I laid the foundation and it was just time to wait.”

Your feelings about going to the Saints and Drew Brees and that offense?

“I am excited to work with some great talent, players and great people. It is a great organization and I’m ready to get to New Orleans and be a part of that.”

What is it going to be like for you to be in the same running back room as Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram?

“It’s going to be great. Like you said, it’s Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram, who are great athletes and running backs. I’m just going to come in and work and learn as much as I can.”

How do you see your role knowing you have a guy like Peterson or Ingram in front of you and how your skill set will complement theirs?

“We are going to see how it goes. Like I said, I am just going to come in and work.”

Are you comfortable with a third down back kind of role or that pass and catch type of role if thrust upon you?

“Yes. If that is what coach Payton and those guys need from me, then I am comfortable with doing it. I am comfortable with catching. Whatever I need to do. I am just excited to be a part of the organization.”

Through the years, they have had guys like Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles. How similar or different do you think your game is from them?

“I think it’s pretty similar. Those guys catch a lot of balls and did a lot of things with their versatility. I feel like I am kind of the same type of player. Just versatile and able to catch and run the ball well. Just excited to see how it will unfold.”

What was your biggest takeaway from the pre-draft workout with Sean Payton?

“When I went down to workout, he put me through the workout and what routes he wanted me to run and what he wanted me to do. So I am guessing he saw what he needed to see to be comfortable with picking me.”

How do you think your experience as a punt returner is going to project in the National Football League?

“I think that just helps me. Like you said, just being with some great running backs. Being able to contribute as a returner, I think that helps me.”

When you came here, did it feel like went well enough that you are not surprised that they called you?

“I felt good. We had dinner with the staff the night before, it was good energy and I enjoyed it. The workout went well and I’m just glad that it happened.”

© 2017 WWL-TV