Adrian Peterson excited to be a Saint, according to reporter's tweet

Why would the Saints want a 32-year-old running back who is coming off of major injuries in two of the past three seasons? Because it's one of the game's all-time greats, says WWL-TV's Leslie Spoon.

WWLTV.com , WWL 6:08 AM. CDT April 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Adrian Peterson says he is "excited to join the New Orleans Saints," according to an early morning tweet from ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. 

Just before 5 a.m., Anderson said Peterson told her he plans to sign a two-year deal with the Saints with a base value of $7 million. 

According to Anderson, Peterson said he is guaranteed $3.5 million at signing, plus $1 million guaranteed salary in 2017 with a $2.5 million signing bonus. 

Peterson also told the reporter that his maximum incentives package is $8.25 million between 2017-2018. Incentives reached in 2017 will be added to the per game roster bonuses in 2018. 

Anderson also tweeted Peterson's 2018 compensation is $3.5 million. 

Reports began circulating Monday when the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted to Twitter that the Saints and all-time great running back Adrian Peterson are close to a deal for the 2017 season.

Peterson, who has missed most of two of the past three seasons, is one of the all-time leading career rushers in the NFL.

Peterson turned 32 last month, an age when most running backs no longer compete at a high level, but Peterson isn't most running backs. He has 11,747 career yards and averages 4.9 yards per carry.

