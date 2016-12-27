After 3 seasons, Byrd finally paying dividends

Jairus Byrd (31) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

He was going to be the missing link.

Prior to the 2014 season, the New Orleans Saints ’ fan base couldn’t be any more excited about an acquisition.

The 2013 Saints won 12 games and physically competed as well with the Seattle Seahawks as anybody that season in a 23-15 second-round NFC playoff road loss, prior to Seattle destroying Denver 43-8 in the Super Bowl.

During the ensuing offseason, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis signed elite free safety Jairus Byrd from the Buffalo Bills to a six-year, $54 million deal to be the ball-hawking free safety that the Saints’ defense was missing.

Instead of reaching that next level, perhaps even a return to Super Bowl contention, Byrd never showed a single sign of the player he was supposed to be over the last three seasons and New Orleans is one loss away from a third straight losing season.

Until this past Saturday, that is.

In the 15th game of his third season in New Orleans, Byrd was finally a “ball hawk” with two key interceptions to go along with three solo tackles and three assists in a 31-24 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

“I think just everything is starting to come,” Byrd said. “I mean obviously like I said it took longer than I wanted, but just everything is starting to come back from playing. That’s all starting to fall back in place.”

In five seasons in Buffalo, Byrd contributed 22 interceptions, 33 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three sacks, 256 solo tackles and 96 assists.

Those figures covered 73 of a possible 80 games, including 66 starts.

In one game short of three seasons in New Orleans, Byrd has now collected three interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack, 107 solos and 46 assists.

Those disappointing figures cover 32 out of a possible 48 games, including 31 starts.

Saints coach Sean Payton points to the injury Byrd suffered early in his tenure in New Orleans to explain the free safety’s lack of production.

“I was talking to someone recently – I mean I sat on the practice field on the very play he got injured his first year here and that is challenging for anyone,” Payton said. “But especially someone who is brought in to play a role as significantly as he was. I am encouraged at how he has played the last two months and we were able to see, again, a real good game by him, again, with a couple of interceptions – some of the production that he is capable of giving you.”

Byrd refuses to lean on the injury excuse for his lack of production.

“Oh yes it wasn’t good,” Byrd said of his injury last season. “I’ll just keep it at that. I don’t like to get into details. What was last year whatever, but like I said if I am able to play that’s what you are getting you know what I mean. There’s no excuses at all so I was able to go out there and get on the field and play so that’s what it was.”

While Byrd’s only had one other interception for the Saints prior to Saturday, he’s had several other active performances this season, all an indication of improved health.

In the win over Seattle, Byrd had eight solos and two assists, followed by a seven solo, one-assist effort in the road win over San Francisco.

This recent trend has Byrd optimistic about the future.

“I think anytime you can go and keep getting that rhythm I think that always helps,” Byrd said. “I think that’s always the plan is to continue to just (see) improvement and continue to get back in the groove of seeing things, like everything is coming to me and stuff like that. I think that definitely going to bodes well.”

Byrd gives Saint’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen much of the credit for his improved play of late.

“I think DA has done a good job of just kind of (breeding that) that mentality, like a mindset that you play with,” Byrd said. “I think he has done a good job kind of giving me more things to think about like your attitude when you’re on the field and different ways of talking about how you play as a defender and what it means to be a defensive player and how you are feared and bring that as a defense.”

Payton has also noticed the impact Allen has had on the defense.

First off, structurally and from an organizational standpoint, clearly it is night and day,” Payton said. “That has been a positive. Secondly, I would say that we have been better “probably since the bye, a little bit more situationally. We have defended the run better.

“We went through a good stretch of playing good red zone defense, and then depending on the game, maybe weren’t as consistent. Considering the injuries we have had, he has done a real good job that way of putting a plan in place that I think suits our players.”