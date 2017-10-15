Armstead, Snead active for Saints

Terron Armstead (Photo: USA Today Sports)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two key Saints players will take the field Sunday for the first time this season.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Willie Snead are both officially listed as "Active" for the Saints Sunday afternoon matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Snead is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out two weeks ago after service a three-week suspension. Armstead was out after have surgery to repair a torn labrum during the off season.

