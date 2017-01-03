Brees, partner to open dozens of Dunkin' Donuts in Louisiana

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is continuing to expand his reach in the food business in Louisiana with the announcement Tuesday that he is partnering to open more than five dozen Dunkin' Donut stores in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years.



Brees, who already has some Jimmy John's franchises and who co-owns the sports eatery, Walk-Ons, plans to open the first store sometime in 2017 along with franchisee Vik patel.



Patel has been a Dunkin' Donuts franchisee for 10 years and operates 46 restaurants in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

“Drew (Brees) has proven his commitment to New Orleans – both on and off the field – and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana," Patel said in the news release. “We’re excited to open our first few restaurants under this partnership next year, and developing even more restaurants over the long-term.”