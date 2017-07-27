Brees, Peterson appear to be drinking from Fountain of Youth

Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

- It's easy to see why Drew Brees finished 2nd in the team's conditioning test Wednesday. He looks 38 going on 27. At one point during team drills he got knocked down, got up slowly. He said after practice he's fine, things happen. (Hello red jersey means don't come anywhere near the 10 X Pro Bowler!)

- Adrian Peterson is also drinking out of the fountain of youth. He looks leaner than I've seen him, but I've only seen him up close about three different times IN PADS. So we'll see what his weight is and if he's lighter. And when I say lean - I mean it in a good way. If you're a sports fan and you live in New Orleans you have to be excited about the possibilities of him in Brees' backfield.

- Rookie RB Alvin Kamara is QUICK, shifty and has great vision. I don't envy Sean Payton having to find ways to get Peterson, Ingram & Kamara enough touches.

- in 7-on-7 drills rookie 1st round pick Marshon Lattimore had a PBU against in defense against Michael Thomas.

- in team drills Rafael Bush intercepted Chase Daniel. Welcome home Rafael.

- I didn't see Wil Lutz miss a single kick. He definitely did better than the other guy -- kidding! He's the only kicker on the roster. Payton is so confident in the second year player.

- Sean Payton was hands on right off the bat during receiver drills. We heard him tell Michael Thomas to "hide his route better" -- disguise it. With Brandin Cooks gone, Thomas is the #1 WR -- but don't tell him that. After practice he said he's not sure the order - very humble. Nonetheless, Payton is going to expect much more from him after a stellar rookie year. Payton said after practice Thomas isn't catching anyone by surprise this year.

- Receivers Coach: Curtis Johnson was lighting into receivers. He said, "I'm not giving them any slack Drew." Curtis is back after a stint as Tulane head coach and a one year stint with the Bears.

- Erik Harris is back on the field after not participating in offseason workouts. Harris was placed on the IR last October to repair a torn ACL and meniscus injuring himself picking off a Drew Brees pass in practice. He's a CFL import and showed some nice promise last year in training camp.

- Defense was in white jerseys. Offense is in black jerseys, which is reverse from the norm. Zach Strief said he hopes it's a rotating thing because of the heat because the black jerseys are hot. Head Athletic Trainer John Baumgartner said he was just mixing it up from OTAs. It will probably change in a few weeks.

- There were five JPSO officers there even though practice was only open to the media! There will be at least double that when practices open to the public. And everyone has to be "wanded" before entering the premises.

