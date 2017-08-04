Brees rests, defense rules at camp Friday

The following are observations of WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton from Friday's training camp practice:

· Drew Brees did NOT throw Friday. Sean Payton said it was a normal rest day for Brees. Payton is trying to work regular rest into the schedule for some of his veterans. Mark Ingram and John Kuhn also rested.

· Chase Daniel took about the same number of reps, even with Brees out. Garrett Grayson might have gotten a few extra, but most of what would have been Brees reps fell to 4th quarterback Ryan Nassib. Because of that, the defense had much more success in all passing drills.

· Delvin Breaux was dressed out, but extremely limited. He didn’t do anything faster than walk-through speed.

· The highlight was a lively and fun 7 -on- 7 drill into the west endzone. Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Glenn and Wide Receivers Coach Curtis Johnson have both been extremely vocal and competitive all camp. Friday, Glenn took it to a new level, demanding his DB’s spike the ball after every incompletion. Damian Swann spiked on multiple plays. Then, after an incompletion, as two defenders tried spiking the ball, Brandon Coleman physically stopped them. It was a highly competitive period.

· Among the DB’s making good plays in that drill: Kenny Vaccaro, De’Vante Harris, Alex Anzalone and Damian Swann.

· Ted Ginn’s drops are definitely a problem. Ginn dropped multiple passes Friday. It’s been a problem for him since he entered the NFL. Ginn has elite speed, but I’m starting to wonder how big of a role he’ll really play in the Saints offense.

· Rookie Linebacker Alex Anzalone keeps doing good things, he’s a guy to watch in the preseason because he has a chance to play a significant role on defense.

· A free agent to watch: #70 Mitchell Loewen, he’s a defensive end from Arkansas. Loewen had two “sacks” today, he continues to get noticed.

