Camp Notes: Breaux on way out?

Delvin Breaux (40) is carted off the field after an injury in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders won 35-34. Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Delvin Breaux missed practice again, and according to The Advocate’s Nick Underhill, the Saints are considering trading the former McDonogh 35 star. Breaux has been out most of training camp with a leg injury, and missed much of last season after breaking his fibula in Week 1 last season. After practice, head coach Sean Payton wouldn’t speculate about Breaux, calling it “club business.”

On a more positive note, there’s good news regarding center Max Unger and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Unger worked off to the side along with tackle Terron Armstead, and wore pads and a helmet for the first time this training camp. He appears on schedule to get some playing time this preseason.

Meanwhile, Lattimore was spotted doing individual drills this morning. Payton said afterward, “he’s close.” However, two lineman were limited: defensive tackle David Onyemata was seen on an exercise bike and defensive end Trey Hendrickson ran alongside Lattimore off to the side.

Wide receiver Corey Fuller had a solid day, making a one-handed grab in individual work, going up high for a would-be touchdown and two more nice catches in 7-on-7 drills. He’s been quiet the last several days since stealing the spotlight early in camp.

The shotgun snap was a problem at least once today, when center Josh LeRibeus missed the mark on a snap to Drew Brees. Brees was forced to rush a pass, which fell incomplete.

Former Tulane Green Wave receiver Xavier Rush made a catch and took it the distance early in practice. Rush, along with former LSU receiver Travin Dural, are a couple of local long shots to make the final roster.

Monday’s workout ended early and was relatively light after a more rigorous one on Sunday. The Saints are scheduled to hold a closed practice Wednesday morning before traveling to Los Angeles, where they’ll participate in joint practices with the Chargers beginning Thursday.

