Chargers dominate Saints in practice

LOS ANGELES - In a dual practice against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, things did not go well for the New Orleans Saints, at least if you believe the Tweets coming from the New Orleans media attending the practice.



There has been a series of Tweets talking about Brees being chased around and sacked on offense while the Chargers moving almost at will on the Saints defense. Here are some of the Tweets from @LeslieSpoonWWL. She will have reports from Los Angeles at 5 & 6 pm on Eyewitness News.

Chargers off completed 14-of-14 passes in 7-on-7 work. Including Rivers, Bercovici & jones. Short passes, but moving the chains. - Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) August 17, 2017

Team drills saints 1st team heavy pressured forcing Brees to struggle. Bosa is fast! 2s Daniel's pass picked off by Lowry intended 4 Coleman - Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) August 17, 2017

Chargers just moving the chains at will against saints 1st team D — Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) August 17, 2017

Addae with the sack of Brees. No one open for him to throw to & pocket collapsing quickly — Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) August 17, 2017

After long completion to Coleman, brees' pass is picked off. Been a bad day for the saints all the way around — Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) August 17, 2017

