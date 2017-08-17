WWL
Chargers dominate Saints in practice

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 2:43 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES - In a dual practice against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, things did not go well for the New Orleans Saints, at least if you believe the Tweets coming from the New Orleans media attending the practice.

There has been a series of Tweets talking about Brees being chased around and sacked on offense while the Chargers moving almost at will on the Saints defense. Here are some of the Tweets from @LeslieSpoonWWL. She will have reports from Los Angeles at 5 & 6 pm on Eyewitness News.

 

 

 

