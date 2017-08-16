Delvin Breaux to ungergo surgery on broken fibula; expected to miss 6 weeks

Delvin Breaux (40) is carted off the field after an injury in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders won 35-34. Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will have surgery Thursday to repair his broken leg, which was misdiagnosed by two team doctors who have since been fired.



Head Coach Sean Payton expects Breaux to be out of action for six weeks. If that timeline holds up, the earliest Breaux would return would be Week 4 against the Dolphins in London.



The former McDonogh 35 star played in only six games in 2016 after fracturing the same fibula in the season opener against Oakland. He finished the season on injured reserve.



Payton said he has yet to speak with Breaux since the injury was re-diagnosed but expects to talk with him after his surgery. The team was reportedly looking into the possibility of trading Breaux earlier this week, but that looks more unlikely now and wouldn’t happen until Breaux is able to pass a physical.



Payton also said rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore is back to one hundred percent and is expecting to play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Chargers. The Saints begin joint practices with the Chargers Thursday.

