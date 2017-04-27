Marshon Lattimore, first round pick (11th overall) of the New Orleans Saints. Photo: USA Today

After the Saints picked Ohio cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Sports Director Doug Mouton offered this analysis:

The way this draft played out for the Saints was unbelievable. Offensive players kept ticking off the board. I’m tracking Mike Detillier’s list of how they rank. On his list, #16, #17, #21-23, all gone. They were all guys that let those great defensive players go to the Saints. Lattimore was the best cornerback in the draft. Sean Payton has said the Saints need a cornerback. Everybody that saw the Saints last year knew the Saints needed a cornerback and they got the best one in the draft.

You cannot possibly not like this pick. For what this team needed, they took the guy who fell to them, they took the smart, value pick. For that, I love it. Alabama DE Johnathan Allen, who is a rare DE talent, also fell to the Saints. I’m curious to hear Payton at the end on how much the Saints debated between those two. I probably would’ve gone with Allen because DE’s are hard to get, but honestly were two players that were so far any away above the rest. The way the draft fell to the Saints was unbelievable. WR’s fell high, and that’s the one thing the Saints weren’t going to take. We sought out tape of Lattimore thinking the Saints would get him.

What was wrong with the Saints defense last year? Well, they had all those injuries at cornerback. This move is a great way to start the defense. What’s critically important for the Saints is that they do not trade up. Avoid the temptation. The Saints have traded up eight times since they won the Super Bowl. They gave away eight picks. In an era where draft picks are the cheapest guys on your roster, they help your salary cap and they build your depth, the Saints need those picks. Plus the NFL took two picks away in bounty penalties, that’s 10 picks the Saints didn’t make.

I thought sticking in that spot was the right thing to do. Now pick 32, I wouldn’t mind them trading down, I just don’t want them to trade up.

