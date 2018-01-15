Drew Brees kicks off birthday by painting daughter's toenails

(Photo: Drew Brees)

NEW ORLEANS -- You shouldn't bring a bad day at work home with you, even when you're the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

The day after a heartbreaking playoff loss in Minnesota, Drew Brees kicked off his 39th birthday in New Orleans with a plate of peanut butter toast and helping his daughter Rylen with her toenail polish.

Happy Birthday Drew! We hope you spend many more in New Orleans.

