ESPN: Saints fire 2 team doctors after finding out Delvin Breaux has fracture

Delvin Breaux at training camp. Photo: Derek Hingle / USA Today Sports

ESPN.com's Mike Triplett is reporting that the Saints have fired two members of their medical team after the club learned that often-injured defensive back Delvin Breaux has been suffering from a fractured fibula, that was apparently initially diagnosed as a 'contusion.'

Triplett says that Breaux will likely need surgery that would have him out 4-6 weeks.

It was reported this week that the Saints were disillusioned with Breaux and perhaps looking to move him following a series of injuries. However, coach Sean Payton offered no comment on the team's position on Breaux, rather saying only that he wouldn't discuss the reports.

