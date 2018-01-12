Close Follow Natalie Shepherd's adventures in Minnesota WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:16 AM. CST January 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. - Follow Natalie Shepherd's adventures on Twitter as she tours the Land of 10,000 Lakes.Tweets by NewsNatalie © 2018 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Saints at Vikings NFC divisional playoff preview:… Jan. 8, 2018, 5:18 a.m. Orpheus announces Keegan-Michael Key as grand marshall Jan 11, 2018, 5:00 p.m. Much Colder Today and This Weekend Feb 24, 2016, 9:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs