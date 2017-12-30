Here's what's at stake in the Saints game Sunday

New Orleans Saints cornerback Chris Banjo (31) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) on a punt return in the fourth quarter. The Saints won 31-21. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Charlotte Observer, 2017 MCT)

TAMPA BAY, Florida - There are a myriad of scenarios for the New Orleans Saints that could play out Sunday leading into the NFL Playoffs next week.

To simplify, though, if the Saints (11-4), who clinched their first playoff spot since 2013 last week with a 23-13 win over Atlanta, can win at Tampa Bay (4-11) at 3:25 p.m. on FOX, they will host somebody in the Wild Card round in the Superdome on Saturday or Sunday of next week as the NFC South champions for the first time since the 2011 season.

"The number one goal, kind of the first order of business, is to win the division, right, before you can start thinking about anything else," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "And we have that opportunity. We control that. I think that's the part that's exciting about this."

If the Saints win, they need nothing from other teams. But other teams can impact their playoff seeding.

Here are the scenarios:

-If the Saints win and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) lose to visiting San Francisco (5-10) in a 3:25 p.m. game, the Saints will get the No. 3 seed and will host Atlanta (9-6) or Carolina (11-4).

-If the Saints win and the Rams win or the Saints lose and Carolina loses at Atlanta in a 3:25 p.m. game, the Saints are the No. 4 seed and will host Carolina.

-if the Saints lose and Carolina wins, the Saints will be the No. 5 seed and will have to travel to Carolina or Los Angeles and will not be NFC South champions.

"Obviously, last week was a big win," Brees said. "Then we had Christmas and time with your family. And now, it's time to get back to work and win this football game."

Tampa Bay could be a dangerous opponent Sunday as quarterback Jameis Winston has been playing well. The Bucs have lost their last four games by a combined total of only 15 points - 26-20 at Green Bay in overtime, 24-21 to Detroit, 24-21 to Atlanta and 22-19 at Carolina in the final moments.

"They are converting over 50 percent on third down," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "They have been as good as anyone in football there. I think Winston's playing some of his better football right now. They were in every way, shape or form about to win the Carolina game and should have won it probably, but they didn't. You have to be on your point and ready for that type of of nothing to lose mentality."

The Saints won the previous meeting 30-10 in New Orleans on Nov. 5 in a game that featured a brawl instigated by Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans against Saints first round pick cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

"Yeah, I'm not about to answer about 100 questions about it, but yeah, I'm looking forward to it," Lattimore said.

