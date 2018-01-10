Keenum & Brees: A tale of 2 quarterbacks

Case Keenum, Drew Brees (Credit: USA Today Sports Images)

WINTER PARK, Minn. - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a destined Hall of Fame quarterback with a Super Bowl ring and career 7-5 playoff record.

Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum will be making his first career postseason start this Sunday when the Vikings host the Saints in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

That doesn't make a lick of difference to Vikings (13-3) head coach Mike Zimmer.

"All these guys, at one point in time, didn't have experience. Once you get into it, it doesn't really matter on game day," Zimmer explained. "What matters is how we play on Sunday. We do the things that got us here. We're a smart football team. We take advantage of our opportunities. We take care of the football."

Keenum has been taking care of the football. In fact, he hasn't committed a turnover since Minnesota's game at Carolina in Week 14. He's also thrown for four touchdowns and posted a 72-percent completion percentage in that span.

Keenum finished the season with 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Brees threw for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight picks on the year.

Zimmer expects Keenum and the offense to play well, despite Cam Jordan on the other side of the ball who, Zimmer says, affects the quarterback in a lot of different ways.

"They haven't given up as many big plays recently -- they're playing tighter in coverage, they give you a lot of different looks and have athletic guys up front."

As for the Vikings topped-ranked defense against Brees and weapons like wideout Michael Thomas and rookie-of-the-year hopeful Alvin Kamara?

"This is an excellent team we're playing. But I've always said to play a great quarterback it's a combination of rush, coverage, and disguise."

Zimmer added playing at home is an advantage for Keenum.

"I think we have a great opportunity playing in front of our home fans. Hopefully, they're going to be loud as all get out. Our fans have been great all year and I expect them to be outstanding this ball game and I expect us to play well," Zimmer said.

Minnesota defeated New Orleans in Week 1, 29-19. Sunday's kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 3:40 p.m. on FOX.

