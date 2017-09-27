Key Saints return to practice after injury, suspension

Terron Armstead (Photo: USA Today Sports)

ENGLAND -- Four key Saints players were back at practice Wednesday, a good sign for Saints fans after a bad start to the season.

Tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief were back at practice Wednesday alone with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Sterling Moore, a sign that all four players are close to returning to the field.

Armstead, who usually protect's Drew Brees' blindside, hasn't played yet this season. Strief has missed two games so far and Lattimore and Moore both missed Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Willie Snead also returned to practice Wednesday after serving a three-game suspension.

It is unclear if any of these players will play on Sunday when the Saints take on the Miami Dolphins in London.

