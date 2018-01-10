Kindergartners doing 'The Sean Payton' are the only Saints highlights we need

METAIRIE -- If you still aren't excited for Sunday's playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, we've got a solution for that.
The kids at Green Park Elementary showed off their Saints' pride in PE by doing "The Sean Payton" with their teachers.
Saints' players captured video of the coach dancing with the team after their 31-26 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
When reporters asked Sean Payton about the song during a conference call, the coach said he was "overwhelmed."
"I got a beer and a song in two weeks," he joked.
Saints win ! Coach p 🔥🔥🔥 next round of playoff @Saints #saints #playoff2017 #whodat #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/hEifpSqgEA— Alex Jenkins (@AlexJenkins15) January 8, 2018
Sean Payton was hype 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2018
(via @A_kamara6) pic.twitter.com/tWyWqIRv3u
Then, local musician Shamarr Allen seized the opportunity and put it to music with "Hit the Sean Payton."
🚨⚜️ NEW SONG ALERT-LINK IN BIO⚜️🚨 TAG a Saints Fan! Lets go Coach you started something! 😂 This is only for the Saints fans! Go download this song free on SoundCloud Do the Sean Payton @shamarrallen x @duckdjdna504 new song #seanpayton #seanpaytonchallenge #whodat #whodatnation #saints #neworleans #blackandgold #trueorleans #nola
