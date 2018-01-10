Kindergartners doing 'The Sean Payton' are the only Saints highlights we need

(Photo: Courtesy Green Park Elementary School)

METAIRIE -- If you still aren't excited for Sunday's playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, we've got a solution for that.

The kids at Green Park Elementary showed off their Saints' pride in PE by doing "The Sean Payton" with their teachers.

Saints' players captured video of the coach dancing with the team after their 31-26 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

When reporters asked Sean Payton about the song during a conference call, the coach said he was "overwhelmed."

"I got a beer and a song in two weeks," he joked.

Can't see the videos? Click here.

Then, local musician Shamarr Allen seized the opportunity and put it to music with "Hit the Sean Payton."

Can't see the video? Click here.

