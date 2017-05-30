Lance Moore retires a Saint

Lance Moore #16 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a 24 yard touchdown thrown by Drew Brees #9 in the third quarter against the Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 4, 2014. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2014 Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. -- Lance Moore, one of the most beloved Saints players during their Super Bowl season, will retire as a member of the Black and Gold.

The Saints announced that Moore signed a contract with the team on May 30 that will allow him to retire as a member of the Saints organization.

Moore was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent during the 2005 season and played nine seasons in New Orleans. During his career, he played 101, recorded 346 receptions for 4,281 yards and scored 38 touchdowns as a Saint.

After being cut by the Saints in 2013, Moore spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one more with the Detroit Lions.

“I’m really happy that I was able to close the chapter of my playing career as a member of the New Orleans Saints,” Moore said. “It was an honor for me to be a member of the Saints and I’ll always remember the special bond that our players had with each other as teammates, as well as with what I think is the best fan base in the NFL, which helped us reach new heights. I am also very appreciative of my coaches, both in New Orleans and throughout my playing career and my family, who helped me grow as both a person and as a player.”

Lance Moore was also an active member of the New Orleans community during his career as a Saint. In 2012, Moore was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his "extensive community service, in visiting schools to stress education, working to raise money to have homes for those in need built after Hurricane Katrina and participating in numerous food and toy distributions during the holiday seasons," according to the Saints.

Head Coach Sean Payton added that Lance Moore represents everything that the Saints want in a player, both on and off the field.

"During my time coaching him, Lance Moore was emblematic of what it meant to be a New Orleans Saint,” Payton said. “Lance is the blueprint of what we look for in a member of this football team and organization, despite being undrafted out of Toledo and starting out as a member of the practice squad, he was an integral part of our success as a member of the team. He continued to develop and improve through a lot of hard work and perseverance on the practice field, in the meeting room and in the weight room. Lance kept getting better year after year and the combination of his dependability, reliability and his innate ability to get open and catch the ball made him an extremely valuable component in the productivity and overall success of our offense and organization.”

© 2017 WWL-TV