Lattimore falls to Saints, brings back memories of Bush in '06

Marshon Lattimore, first round pick (11th overall) of the New Orleans Saints. Photo: USA Today

METAIRIE, La. — The elation in the Saints draft room Thursday night was the closest thing to that moment at the exquisite Emeril's restaurant on Tchoupitoulas Street on the night of Friday, April 28, 2006. This is when just hired head coach Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and other high ranking Saints personnel learned that the Houston Texans had signed North Carolina State defensive end Mario Williams and would pick him with the first pick of the NFL Draft the next day - and not USC running back Reggie Bush.

The pre-draft dinner became a draft toasting event for the Saints brass, and New Orleans used their second pick of the first round after a 3-13 season to take Bush, and Saints fans went wilder for a draft that at any point in franchise history before or since. And the rest was history as the Saints behind new free agent quarterback Drew Brees and Bush won the NFC South and reached the NFC title game in '06 before going on to win Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season.

It wasn't quite as dramatic on more rustic Airline Drive at the Saints facility Thursday, but the team offices began buzzing as the Saints' projected third or fourth pick of the first round - Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore - kept falling through some surprising early picks, passing through No. 7, 8, 9 and finally No. 10 picks and onto the Saints' defense hungry plates at No. 11.

"He was three or four for us," an elated Payton said late Thursday night after the draft finished. "He was up there."

And now the No. 1 player at a clear position of need for the Saints is a Saint. The club went into the draft thinking defense and thinking cornerback, so they went for him.

"It was outstanding," Payton said of the reaction in the draft room as Lattimore kept looming before their eyes. "He was one of those players we felt would be difficult to anticipate being there. Right away there were some fluid surprises."

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace, largely responsible for Saints successes and failures as director of scouting from 2007-12 and player personnel director from 2013-14 here, hurled the first curve. He traded three picks (a third and fourth this year and a third next year) to San Francisco to move up from No. 3 in this draft to No. 2 so he could pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky higher than many mock drafts had him. Then Tennessee surprised more with the fifth pick when it took wide receiver Corey Davis from tiny Western Michigan. Two more receivers went at No. 7 and No. 9 as the Los Angeles Chargers took Clemson's Mike Williams and Cincinnati took Washington's John Ross. Then Kansas City pulled another surprise by taking quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech with the 10th pick after a trade with Buffalo.

"When Ryan Pace and Chicago went up to two and took a quarterback, that surprised a lot of people," Payton said. "You saw some receivers go earlier than you thought."

Lattimore (6-0, 192) was viewed as a clear top 10 pick going in. He was the consensus No. 1 rated cornerback despite hamstring issues in his first two seasons as a Buckeye, but none last season when he intercepted four passes, broke up nine others and made 41 tackles before running a 4.3 40-yard dash with a 38.5 inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine.

"Thought it was one of the more interesting drafts we've been in with some of the selections in the top and how it unfolded," Payton said in his opening statement. "We didn't feel like that we'd have a chance at Marshon. We're excited, real excited about him being there at 11. One of our best scenarios would be to have that corner be available. So we wait 10 minutes just to make sure there are no other offers."

The draft was to continue at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN and the NFL Network with the second and third rounds. The Saints pick No. 10 in the second round (42 overall), likely at about 7:45 p.m., and have two more in the third round at No. 12 and No. 39 (76 and 103 overall). The draft will conclude on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN and the NFL Network with the fourth through seventh rounds. The Saints have one pick in the sixth at No. 12 (196 overall) and one pick in the seventh at No. 11 (229 overall).

So surprised were the Saints Friday that Lattimore kept hanging past the top six, which included LSU running back Leonard Fournette to Jacksonville at No. 4 and LSU safety Jamal Adams to the New York Jets at No. 6, that they considered trading up beyond 11 to get him.

"It was a little pricey," Payton said. "A two for one was tough to consider."

That was because of the depth of the draft, and the Saints entered with those four picks in the first 103 through the first three rounds.

The talent trickle down rippled all the way to the Saints' second pick of the first round at the 32nd and final selection of the night. They took No. 1 rated offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, whom the Saints had projected to go in the first 15 of the first round. He was just the second offensive lineman picked as Denver used its No. 20 selection to take Utah tackle Garrett Bolles, who was ranked lower than Ramczyk by some experts.

"There weren't a bunch of offensive linemen taken in the first 18 to 20 picks," Payton said. "Usually, you are looking at maybe three offensive linemen in the first 15 picks."

Offensive tackle is not as much a need for New Orleans as defensive end, but it is still a need and Ramczyk was too highly regarded to pass as far as the "best player available" philosophy, and he will likely move into a starting role at right tackle for veteran Zach Strief will be 34 in September.

"For us, there was a big gap in our grade with him to the next group of players," Payton said. "Our grade on Ryan was inside of a grade of 15. The next pass rusher grade would be somewhere Friday. There was a big gap."

The Saints were ready to take No. 1 rated inside linebacker Reuben Foster, who had seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries over the last two seasons at Alabama, but he went one pick before to Atlanta.

"We were discussing him, Ryan, Takk McKinley and another player," Payton said. But Seattle took defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who is the No. 1 outside linebacker and had 10 sacks last season at UCLA, with the No. 26 pick of the first round.

"We weren't going to go way from just a clear gap in grades," Payton said. "Ryan was a player graded in the first round by every one of our scouts. We felt good about that. It is hard to find tackles."

The Saints took offensive tackle Andrus Peat of Stanford as the 15th pick of the first round in 2015, and he has not been a great success.

"When you can get young ones, I think there is value in that," Payton said. "And we like that he is prototype size. We love that makeup. When you look at grade and where he was at, we were excited. The key is the grade vision with both players we drafted. Today the vision was pretty clear."

Ramczyk (6-6, 310) was a consensus first team All-American last season. In 14 games in 2016, he allowed one sack and only eight total quarterback pressures.

The surprise Lattimore selection may end any more talk of trading for veteran New England cornerback Malcolm Butler, or so it seems.

"All of those things still remain open," Payton said.

Lattimore specialized in man-to-man defense with the Buckeyes and always played on the outside. "I like press man. That's what we did at Ohio State," he said. "I'm a press guy. I played on an island. But I can do zone."

He is known as a hitter. "I'm physical," he said. "I can tackle as well as cover. The NFL is a passing league. I can disrupt everybody. Where I come from, they prepare us for the league. I'm just ready man."

The Saints have a tendency to take Buckeyes. Lattimore became the club's 15th selection from Ohio State - second only to Nebraska with 17. And he joins wide receiver Michael Thomas and safety Vonn Bell, who were a pair of Buckeyes taken by the Saints in the second round last year.

The Saints need help fast in their pass defense. They finished 32nd out of 32 teams there last season.

"Oh, OK," said Lattimore, who did not know that statistic. "That's OK. I'm going to go down there and try to show what I can do. I'm proud to be a Saint. That's all I can say. I'm going to get it done. I expected to go higher, but I'm not really worried about that.

New Orleans went into Friday night with expectations of addressing its obvious pass rushing weakness.

"There are a handful of guys with a first round grade that are there for Friday night," Payton said. "And hopefully, knock on wood, we'll have a chance at possibly drafting with our next pick. The strength of this draft, we're going to see Friday. There are a lot of good football players still on the board."

This is why, in the end, Payton did not trade away those picks to move up in the draft Thursday. He moved up anyway because of some surprise selections by others.

"Not to have pick 42 or even the two threes would not have been good," he said.

