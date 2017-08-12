Notes: Lattimore, Maulet out for Saturday's Saints practice

Saints wide receivers Willie Snead (83) Michael Thomas (13) and Tommylee Lewis (87) and tight end John Phillips (86) during a training camp practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

-Marshon Lattimore and Arthur Maulet were on the sideline rehabbing, did not practice.

-Delvin Breaux was not at practice

-Daniel Lasco was at practice but was wearing a red jersey

-Senio Kelemete still taking reps with the 1s at center, Josh LeRibeus still out; Ryan Ramczyk practicing for second day in a row, doesn't seem to be showing any signs of injury

-Saints added 5 players to the roster, including former Tulane receiver Xavier Rush.

-Adrian Peterson had a rough day dropping two passes. One drop during team work, he feel to his knees in disbelief.

-Speaking of A.P., he and Alvin Kamara each cleared 8 pads stacked on top of each other during running back drills.

-It drizzled at the beginning of practice, then was comfortable with a nice breeze and cloud cover for a couple hours, then around 11:00 it rained for about 10 minutes. In 2-minute drill, Anzalone almost had an interception but slipped on the wet grass.

-Brees had a nice pass in a tight window, between defenders to John Phillips in 7-on-7 drills, Phillips spiked the ball in celebration.

-During team, Ryan Nassib quick screen pass to Darius Victor -- he took it for a long touchdown, nice play.

-Michael Thomas had a sleeve on his right knee, that's the first time I've seen him wear it.

-The practice ended with a Cam Jordan touchdown. Anzalone tipped a Drew Brees' pass and Jordan intercepted it -- returned it for the touchdown. Jordan has never scored in an NFL game.

© 2017 WWL-TV