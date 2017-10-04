LB Anzalone latest Saint to go on IR

Chris Hogan (15) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill is reporting that Saints rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone has been put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and that the transaction will soon appear on the NFL injury list.



Anzalone was one of a fruitful crop of rookies who have seen substantial playing time in the team's first four games. He was drafted in the third round, the 76th pick overall.

Anzalone started all four games this season and had 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

Being put on injured reserve does not necessarily mean that Anzalone will be out for the season, but he would have to miss several weeks.

The team can designate up to two players for a later season return - one of them is expected to be cornerback Delvin Breaux, who has been out since the start of the season with a fracture in his leg.



Just this week offensive tackle Zach Strief was put on IR. He or Anzalone - but not both, could possibly return later in the year.

