Loomis: Saints looking at defensive end, corner; not likely to take RB

METAIRIE - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis look good right now - before the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with the first round Thursday. The team has five selections through the first 103 picks of the draft, which continues with the second and third rounds at 6 p.m. Friday and with the fourth through seventh rounds at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Saints do not have draft history on their side. But this year they do at least have the 11th and 32nd picks of the first round, the 10th pick of the second round (42nd overall) and the 12th and 39th selections of the third round (76th and 103rd overall).

"We’ve got five picks in the first three rounds," Loomis said proudly at a press conference at the Saints headquarters Wednesday. "Really excited about that. Excited about having these picks in what we think is a deep draft and looking forward to adding to our roster.”

There will be 10 to 12 LSU players available, though the Saints have often missed by not taking Tigers.

Loomis, as his custom, was mysterious about what positions the Saints are looking at with high priority, though defensive end and cornerback are the obvious positions of need.

"I would say yes," he said when submitted those two positions. "But just because I feel confident at other positions doesn't mean we won't draft a player for that position. We had Rickey Williams (in 2001), and we drafted Deuce McAllister in the first round at running back. Same thing with Will Smith (in 2004). At the time, defensive end was not a position of need. I feel confident in our starting quarterback (Drew Brees), but that doesn't mean we wouldn't draft a quarterback."

That said, Loomis did admit - sort of - that the Saints would likely not be looking to draft a running back as the club just signed veteran Minnesota star back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday to a two-year, seven million deal.

"In terms of this draft, I don’t know if it will impact it or not. We’ll see how this draft falls. There are a lot of good running backs in this draft," he said, then reversed his field like a good running back can. "Obviously, all things being equal, we’ll probably be less inclined to take a running back.”

After all, the Saints already have a perceived football sharing issue between Peterson - a sure future Hall of Famer - and returning veteran Mark Ingram.

"Sean mentioned this yesterday, look, we’ve always had multiple backs," Loomis said. "We’ve always used all the backs on our roster every year. I think he and Mark will complement each other. They’ll carry the load. We’ll see how that evolves over the course of the season, but we’re excited to have him."

Loomis said he and Payton will be looking for impact - immediate and long term, which is what all 31 other NFL teams will also be trying to land over the next three days.

"We hope to get seven starters," Loomis said smiling. "Or seven starter caliber players."

Seven is the magic number with the Saints. They've finished 7-9 in three straight seasons and four times in five seasons.

"We're looking for guys who can impact our team," Loomis said.

© 2017 WWL-TV