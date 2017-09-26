Lt. Governor Nungesser boycotting Saints game in London after player protests

NEW ORLEANS – Following the multiple protests during NFL games, including one in which more than a dozen Saints players sat down during the National Anthem this past Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says he will not attend the team's game this week in London, despite being there on state tourism business.

Nungesser initially intended to travel to London to promote the Saints and Louisiana.

He told Eyewitness News that he is disgusted with the Saints players' protests and it is never okay to take a knee during the anthem.

Nungesser and a delegation of tourism and business leaders are in Europe, visiting Germany and England, to promote new non-stop flights from London and Frankfurt. He also made plans to attend the Saints-Dolphins game at Wembley Stadium.

The Lieutenant Governor said not standing during the National Anthem is disrespectful to every veteran and every family that lost a loved one at war.

“I didn't do a press release on this thing. I didn't call anybody. I got a call today and was asked about it. I told them I will not be attending game, nor will I attend any event where anybody takes a knee during the National Anthem,” Nungesser said.

