Morten Andersen selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

112113-morton-andersen.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Former Saints legendary kicker Morten Andersen was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017, it was announced Saturday night.



Andersen joins LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner and Jason Taylor make up 2017 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Great Dane is the leading scorer in NFL history, with the most field goals in NFL history, but Morten Andersen's most telling stat – he was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 80's AND the 90's. That means, over a 20-year period, he was considered the best in the league at his position.

Andersen becomes the third player to enter the Hall of Fame after spending the greatest part of his career with the New Orleans Saints. The other two are former tackle William Roaf and former linebacker Rickey Jackson.

(© 2017 WWL)