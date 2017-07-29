Mouton: Corey Fuller is eary surpries at Saints camp

CB Delvin Breaux (40) breaks up a pass intended for WR Corey Fuller (11) during the first day of training camp open to the public Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Saints training facility in Metairie. (Scott Threlkeld / The New Orleans Advocate) (Photo: Scott Threlkeld, Custom)

METAIRIE, LA. - For the first day in pads, the Saints were treated to overcast skies, a little drizzle, and extremely pleasant temperatures. Zach Strief said, he’d love 24 more just like that one.

Because the heat wasn’t sapping everyone’s energy, the crowd was loud and enthusiastic throughout crowd. With a full hour to go at practice, I heard a mobile vendor say, “I’m out of Bud Light.” I was not surprised.

#11 Corey Fuller continues to catch everything in sight. Fuller is one of the early camp surprises, and he’s making the camp battle at wide receiver very interesting.

For the second straight day, Brandon Coleman caught a deep pass. Saturday, it was Chase Daniel throwing it. Rookie 1st rounder Marshon Lattimore was the victim.

Cornerback Damian Swann returned to action. The top 3 corners are Delvin Breaux, Lattimore and PJ Williams. Swann is fighting for a roster spot and should be considered – on the bubble.

An unexpected name I wrote down twice was defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. Zimmer made two nice plays. Defensive lineman really can’t stand up until the pads go on, and in Day One in pads – Zimmer made a mark.

I know this is the opposite of breaking news but Drew Brees has looked ridiculously sharp to open camp. Brees is firing darts in every rep.

Wide Receiver Mike Thomas definitely looks ready to take a step forward. Chase Daniel raved about Thomas’ ability to get to a spot. Thomas has a chance to be among the NFL’s elite receivers.

Don’t read too much into this, but I found it interesting that in the first day in pads, in the first full team drill, the Saints handed the ball to Adrian Peterson.

