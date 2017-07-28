Mouton: Saints offensive line taking shape

Sean Payton during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The following are observations from Eyewitness Sports Director Doug Mouton after the Saints second day of training camp.

- Rookie 1st Round Pick Marshon Lattimore has a new number, he’s now wearing #23

- Rookie 1st Round Pick Ryan Ramczyk worked with the first team offensive line, clearly he’s getting the first chance to win the job with Terron Armstead out. The first O Line: RT Zach Strief, RG Larry Warford, C Josh LeRibeus, LG Andrus Peat, LT Ryan Ramczyk

- Drew Brees and Mickey Loomis stood together during a special teams drill and talk, for at least ten minutes. There’s no way to know what they were talking about, but they were talking.

- The ups and downs of a rookie: Marshon Lattimore lost contain on a running play and drew a “Marshon, you gotta show up!” from Sean Payton. Then a couple plays later, he stripped Daniel Lasco of the ball and drew a “Good job, Marshon!” from Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta.

- Wide Receiver Corey Fuller made two nice deep catches. Fuller caught 18 passes over two years with the Lions, and could challenge Brandon Coleman for the 4th wide receiver spot.

- Coleman made a nice catch, getting behind Delvin Breaux. Drew Brees delivered a perfect ball on that play.

- De’Vante Harris made a nice pbu on a long pass from Chase Daniel to Josh Hill.

- The Saints have now distributed ALL of the tickets to 4 of the Saints 11 open practices. Tickets are no longer available for Satuday, Sunday, Monday, or for Saturday, August 5. If you want to go to any other practice, register at neworleanssaints.com

