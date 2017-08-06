New Orleans Saints host first night practice

Receiver Willie Snead (83) is pursued by linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LA. -

-The Saints held their first night practice of camp, at Yulman Stadium in front of at least 5,000 fans.

-The Saints brought back long snapper Justin Drescher. Also brought in a new kicker Patrick Murray. Wil Lutz responded by nailing all of his field goals including a 60-yarder.

-Willie Snead was in attendance but did not participate, missing a another practice. Ted Ginn Jr. Also did not participate. It may have been a Veterans Day off. Coby Fleener returned to action. He didn't seem to be nursing any injury.

-Ryan Ramczyk missed practice. That's alarming since the rookie is poised to play in place of LT Terron Armstead week one. Delvin Breaux and Marshon Lattimore were absent.

-the emphasis was on 3rd down and the two minute drill. Practice lasted about 1:40, the shortest of camp. Players signed autographs after for around 20 minutes.

-LB Adam Bighill continues to make plays, but the 4-time CFL all-star is undersized and is competing with a deep linebacker corp.

-Cam Jordan must have heard Sean Payton say on Saturday that he needs more out of him than just production. Needs to step it up and lead. Jordan has a couple sacks and PBUs. Alex Okafor also stood out. He told us he's doing everything he can to win the job opposite Jordan. The team's biggest need. That they had great talent ahead of him in Arizona, this is his chance.

