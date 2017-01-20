NFL announces date of Saints-Dolphins London game

LONDON - OCTOBER 26: A general view ahead of the Bridgestone International Series NFL match between San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on October 26, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images) (Photo: Nick Laham, 2008 Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — The NFL says the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24.

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints the following weekend at English soccer's national stadium, October 1.

The NFL has yet to announce the start times.

They are two of four regular-season games being played in London next season. Twickenham, England's national rugby stadium, is hosting two games later in October.

