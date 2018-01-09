N.O. musician captures Sean Payton dance mojo in new rap

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints players weren't the only ones feeling themselves after Sunday's win over the Panthers. Head Coach Sean Payton was seen dancing in the locker room and the Who Dat Nation is following suit.
Local musician Shamarr Allen created the newest Saints' anthem: "Hit the Sean Payton."
You already know the moves, now hear the beat.
🚨⚜️ NEW SONG ALERT⚜️🚨 TAG a Saints Fan! Lets go Coach you started something! 😂 This is only for the Saints fans! Go download this song free on SoundCloud Do the Sean Payton @shamarrallen x @duckdjdna504 new song #seanpayton #seanpaytonchallenge #whodat #whodatnation #saints #neworleans #blackandgold #trueorleans #nola
Can't see the video? Click here.
New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara shared the original video of the locker room celebration moments after the victory.
Can't see the videos? Click here.
Saints win ! Coach p 🔥🔥🔥 next round of playoff @Saints #saints #playoff2017 #whodat #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/hEifpSqgEA— Alex Jenkins (@AlexJenkins15) January 8, 2018
Sean Payton was hype 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2018
(via @A_kamara6) pic.twitter.com/tWyWqIRv3u
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs