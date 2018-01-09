N.O. musician captures Sean Payton dance mojo in new rap

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints players weren't the only ones feeling themselves after Sunday's win over the Panthers. Head Coach Sean Payton was seen dancing in the locker room and the Who Dat Nation is following suit.

Local musician Shamarr Allen created the newest Saints' anthem: "Hit the Sean Payton."

You already know the moves, now hear the beat.

Can't see the video? Click here.

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara shared the original video of the locker room celebration moments after the victory.

Can't see the videos? Click here.

© 2018 WWL-TV