Ochsner: Our doctors did not misdiagnose Breaux injury

Delvin Breaux at training camp. Photo: Derek Hingle / USA Today Sports

METAIRIE – Two Ochsner Health System orthopedists fired by the Saints after the team learned that cornerback Delvin Breaux was suffering from a fractured leg, instead of a lesser injury, did not misdiagnose the injury, a statement from the company said Tuesday.



The statement, sent to the New Orleans Advocate, has the names of Ochsner’s President and CEO, Warner Thomas and its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Hart, at the bottom.



“After a very careful and thorough review, we want the record to be clear, Drs. Jones and Suri did not “misdiagnose” an injury as was alleged by an anonymous source last week. Ochsner stands behind the clinical knowledge and expertise of our physicians.”

The Saints let go of Orthopedists Dr. Deryk Jones and Dr. Misty Suri last week at the same time the club announced that Breaux would have to undergo surgery and would be out 4-6 weeks. It was originally believed that Breaux had a contusion, but he wasn’t able to work out very much.

It was announced that Dr. Suri would remain as the team physician for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here is the full statement from Ochsner Health System:

“Last week’s media reports regarding the New Orleans Saints’ decision to change team physicians suggested the decision was related to a ‘misdiagnosis’ of an injury sustained by one of the Saints’ players. Ochsner Health System, which employs the two orthopedists who worked for the Saints, routinely reviews any claims of questionable diagnosis, and has taken the time to do so in this case. Our medical experts have stated that it is not uncommon for stress-related fractures to be unnoticeable in initial imaging; follow-up diagnostics are always required when a patient doesn’t show appropriate clinical progress. After a very careful and thorough review, we want the record to be clear, Drs. Jones and Suri did not “misdiagnose” an injury, as was alleged by an anonymous source last week. Ochsner stands behind the clinical knowledge and expertise of our physicians.



As we have stated previously, Ochsner respects the Saints’ decision to change team physicians. We remain deeply committed to our partnership with the Saints and look forward to working together in the future.”



© 2017 WWL-TV