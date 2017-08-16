Ochsner stands by fired doctors; respects Saints' decision

Delvin Breaux (40) is carted off the field after an injury in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders won 35-34. Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE -- Ochsner Health System has come out in defense of two of its doctors who were let go by the Saints organization for an apparent misdiagnosis of what turned out to be a fractured fibula for cornerback Delvin Breaux.

The Saints let go of Orthopedists Dr. Deryk Jones and Dr. Misty Suri. Dr. Suri will remain as the team physician for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ochsner said it was surprised by the Saints decision, but respected the team's right to do so.

"We stand behind our strong Sports Medicine Program, including Dr. Jones and Dr. Suri and a team made up of nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons who are fellowship trained in sports medicine," said the statement.

At his after practice press briefing, head coach Sean Payton said that the decision to let the doctors go was in connection with the alleged mistaken diagnosis of Breaux's injury as a "contusion." Breaux will now undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks.

“He’s flying to Green Bay. Dr. Anderson is going to do a surgery on his leg. The smaller bone, the fibula has a fracture sight right below where his initial plate was. The old plate will come off, they will put a new plate on and secure that," Payton said. "The timeline will be approximately six weeks with the fibula.”

Here is the full statement from Ochsner Health System:

“For nearly 10 years, Ochsner Health System has had a long-standing relationship with the New Orleans Saints organization. We understand that the intense pressure a professional sports team is under at the start of a new season, can cause unexpected changes. We were first made aware of the Saints decision late last night to make a directional change in the services Drs. Jones and Suri have historically provided. While we were surprised, we will respect the decision of the Saint’s leadership.

We stand behind our strong Sports Medicine Program, including Dr. Jones and Dr. Suri and a team made up of nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons who are fellowship trained in sports medicine. The focus of our physicians, trainers, therapists and staff remain on caring for thousands of athletes each year across the region.

Ochsner will continue to provide all other healthcare services to both the team’s players, families and staff. In addition, Dr. Suri will still remain as the Pelican’s physician, and Ochsner Health System will remain an official sponsor of both the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans.”

© 2017 WWL-TV