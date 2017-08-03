Oh Snap! Shotgun snaps causing some issues in Saints camp

Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) lines up with running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE - A week into Saints Training Camp, shotgun snaps have become a real problem. Multiple snaps have been high, low, really, all over the place. Thursday, Sean Payton said he took his complaints to current starting Center Josh LeRibeus. “I told him today, today’s the day where it’s an epidemic,” Payton told reporters. “They’re coming out high. We’ve got to get it corrected.”

Payton identified second year Center Jack Allen as part of the problem earlier in camp. Both Allen and LeRibeus are battling for the starting center position with Max Unger out. Payton said at the start of camp, the timetable for Unger’s return is the third preseason game. But that seems like a best case scenario.

In the meantime, LeRibeus is working with the Saints starting offensive line, and drawing praise from his coach. “He’s got some power, a little bit more maybe than we anticipated when we signed him,“ Payton said. “He’s smart. He’s sharp, the one thing he’s got to continue to work on is the consistency of his shotgun snaps.”

LeRibeus was a third round pick of the Washington Redskins back in 2012. He’s a Dallas native who played his college football at SMU. In four years with the Redskins, he earned 12 starts, but was released in the final cuts of 2016. He did not play in the NFL at all last season, but Payton said, he’s been impressive, and could play center or guard. “He’s got flexibility. I think he’s helped himself while he’s been here. We noticed it in minicamps, that this guy is real smart.”

© 2017 WWL-TV