Payton mum on Breaux's future here

"Listen I think it's important to be out here but again I wouldn't want to get into specifics as to each one of these guys, but availability obviously is probably as important as everything else."

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore was back at practice today. He wasn't in pads, but he did some individual work. The Saints drafted him 11th overall. Payton was asked about the current competition at cornerback - the team has a lot of depth at the position this camp due to the injury concerns at the position last year.

"Good, these guys are playing well. I like the competition. Marshon was back out there today and he's close."

Another great sign, veteran center Max Unger was back at practice today, Payton saying today he expects Unger to play in a preseason game at some point.

"It's on schedule, it's on schedule. What did I say? Third preseason game? Alright - it's on schedule, that's a goal right now. The question would be just how we handle the third preseason (game) or maybe the fourth preseason (game) but I'm pretty confident that he's going to get some preseason work in a game and then, he's doing well. Our plan is, he's going to get some, I don't know if he'll get team reps this week but he's out there now, shoulder pads. Now it's just a question of moving him into, and catch up with where everyone else is."

Unger has been missed at practice. The backup centers have had issues with erratic snaps. Even Drew Brees is frustrated. At Saturday's practice Josh LeRibeus snapped the ball to high and by the time Brees corralled it, he was being sacked. Following the play, Brees lost his cool, spiking his helmet and yelling.

Today's practice finished about an hour early. Payton says that was by design.