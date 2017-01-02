Payton: My plan is to definitely be back

Sean Payton looks on during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS – Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took to the airwaves Monday night, reassuring the Who Dat Nation he’ll be back next season.

Payton addressed rumors about the Los Angeles Rams courting him during a conference call earlier Monday but used much stronger language when talking to Bobby Hebert during a segment on WWL Radio.

The story broke Sunday night citing unnamed sources that the Rams would be asking permission to talk to Payton, and maybe more importantly, that Mickey Loomis would be willing to consider a trade.

Clearly, Payton wasn’t happy about the use of unnamed sources.

“Our players start getting asked that question, and I thought they handled it well,” Payton said. “Put a name on a source. Put a name on a source, and then we'll get to the bottom of it and figure out an easier way to ask the question. But, yeah, my plan is definitely to be back here. Shoot, I've got four more years on a contract here, and I plan on honoring that.”

Payton added the team is now starting its self-evaluation, with an eye on free agency.

