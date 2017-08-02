Payton praises rookie Marcus Williams' play

Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during training camp at New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE -- Rookie Safety Marcus Williams turned in what was probably the biggest play of Wednesday’s Saints practice, intercepting Drew Brees in a 7-on-7 drill.

“I was encouraged,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said after practice. “It was a rep versus the ones. It’s one of the things he does well, track – locate. He’s very smart. We’ve just got to keep getting him those reps.”

Williams was the Saints 2nd Round Draft Pick, out of Utah.

“If you look at his college numbers,” Payton added, “he was probably the most productive safety coming out, in regards to ball production.”

When asked for his general assessment of Williams so far, “It’s been good,” was Payton’s answer. “He knows what he’s doing very early on. His attention to detail has been good.”

The Saints have the luxury of not having to rush Williams into action, with veteran safeties Kenny Vaccaro, Rafael Bush and Vonn Bell also on the roster.

