Payton: Terron Armstead will play this season

METAIRIE -- Sean Payton delivered good news concerning injured Left Tackle Terron Armstead, saying in his Training Camp opening press conference: “He’ll play this year.”

Armstead has a torn labrum in his shoulder and because playing on the offensive line puts such huge stress on the shoulder, many believed Armstead would miss the entire season. Payton disagreed.

“I’m optimistic that he’s going to be able to contribute this year," the Saints head coach said.

Payton wouldn’t say when he expects to have Armstead back, “I’m not going to give you a game, or a date yet, it’s too early to tell.”

He said rookie first round pick Ryan Ramczyk will start camp by working at left tackle. Ramczyk is the favorite to hold down the position until Armstead returns.

