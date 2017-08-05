Payton: we've got to get better in the red zone

New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford (67) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

SAINTS PRACTICE NOTES 8/5

The Saints 9th training camp practice was in full pads on a hot, humid day. Larry Warford and A.J. Klein were carted off the field. Sheldon Rankins and P.J. Williams also left practice and went to the training room. Sean Payton brushed off their exits by saying, "we had a few guys cramping but overall that's what you're looking for in training camp, you're pushing..."

Willie Snead also missed practice for the second straight day. When asked about his injury Payton said, "It's nothing specific."

Marshon Lattimore, Coby Fleener, Corey Fuller and Tony McDaniel were all on the sidelines in shorts, working with trainers.

Adrian Peterson, Zach Strief, Manti Te'o and Josh Hill were all part of today's veterans day off.

The Saints two-minute install went in today.

"Thought it was alright, guys fighting through some of the heat. If you really play close attention to our game at the end of every half and at the end of the game, you get the redzone channel. I mean all these games end in, win or lose you're defending or you're in a two-minute and it's a critical part of our game right now. It's something we gotta be better at on both sides of the ball. You can point to last season where there are a handful of our games that were in that situation so today was a good start to it but again a lot we gotta work on", Payton said.

With Sunday's practice being moved to a night workout at Yulman Stadium from 7:00-9:00, Monday's practice will also be pushed. It was open to the public, now it's closed and moved indoors at 11:30. Tuesday and Wednesdays are off days before the team's first preseason game at Cleveland on Thursday.

Morten Andersen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton tonight, as a Saint. Payton commented on him joining the elite fraternity.

"It's fantastic for the Saints. I remember Morten Andersen went to Indianapolis Ben Davis High School, he came over from Europe to play soccer, ends up kicking for Ben Davis. I saw him play at Michigan State, I was a senior in high school it was 1982. At Michigan State, State vs Michigan and then from afar followed his career. He's the all-time leading scorer in the history of our league. Much deserved, very happy for him. Obviously any stops he's made, including ourselves and also Atlanta, he's had an impact on those teams and we're proud of him."

