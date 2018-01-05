Reggie Bush, other Saints favorites will be back for Sunday's playoff game

2811 reggie bush.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - There will be plenty of familiar faces when the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, there will be a “very prominent alumni prescience” at the franchise’s first playoff game against Carolina.

Former running back Reggie Bush confirmed on Twitter Thursday morning that he will be at the game. The New Orleans Advocate reports that Bush will not be leading the team onto the field with a bat like he did in 2009 because that is against NFL rules.

Sunday’s game will be the third time the two teams have met in the 2017 season. The Saints swept both regular season games with a 31-21 victory on Dec. 3 and a 34-13 victory on Sept. 24.

