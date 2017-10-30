Report: Emergency surgery for Bears TE

Zach Miller (86) holds his leg as he is carted off the field following his injury during the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Chicago Tribune, 2017 MCT)

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting that Chicago Bears' tight end Zach Miller underwent emergency surgery Sunday night in New Orleans to try to save his injured left leg.



Mortensen Tweeted the news and cited sources around the league.

Bears TE Zach Miller was having urgent vascular surgery in New Orleans last night to repair artery damage on dislocated knee, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2017

Miller appeared to catch a touchdown pass against the Saints in a 20-12 loss. He dislocated his knee in a gruesome-looking play and laid the ball down as he came down in the end zone.



The play was ruled as no-catch upon review. Miller was carted from the field.



Mortensen says that vascular surgeons were called in to repair Miller's leg.

