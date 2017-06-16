Report: Saints Armstead needs surgery - out possibly 4-6 months

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) is helped off the field by trainers during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead will undergo surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum and the timetable for his return is 4-6 months.



It is the latest in the string of physical setbacks for the team, which is still awaiting news on the future of defensive lineman Nick Fairley, who has been diagnosed with a heart condition.



The team previously lost center Max Unger for an undisclosed amount of time with an old foot injury that required surgery.



At Thursday's mini-camp press conference, head coach Sean Payton would not discuss Armstead's status, telling the media he would talk about injuries in September.

