Report: Saints center Max Unger injures foot

New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

NEW ORLEANS - One thing the Saints certainly didn't need is a report of a major injury well before training camp even starts, but that's what is being reported.



Center Max Unger, the centerpiece of the trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks a few seasons ago, and the anchor of the team's offensive line, is expected to start the season on the injured list with an undisclosed foot injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.





With #Saints C Max Unger likely beginning the 2017 regular season on PUP list, it's a huge hole for the New Orleans retooled offense to fill — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017

The details of how the injury occurred were not available as of Monday morning.

