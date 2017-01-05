Saints clean house, fire several assistant coaches including Joe Vitt

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (45) talks to linebacker coach Joe Vitt during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints fired several assistant coaches, including former interim head coach Joe Vitt Thursday.

The Saints fired Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis according to WWL-TV reporter Lyons Yellin.

Vitt was the Assistant Head Coach and Linebackers coach this season. He previously filled the role of head coach during Sean Payton's suspension after the Bounty Gate scandal. James Willis was the Defensive Assistant for Linebackers.

Bill Johnson was the defensive line coach this season.

Greg McMahon was the Saints' special teams coordinator. Stan Kwan was one of two Assistant Special Teams coaches.

So far, the offensive side of the coaching staff remains untouched and Dennis Allen remains Defensive Coordinator.

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

