Report: Saints near deal with Adrian Peterson

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts before fumbling in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that it appears that the Saints and all-time great running back Adrian Peterson are close to a deal for the 2017 season.

Rapoport says the deal would be for about $3 million plus incentives.



Peterson, who has missed most of two of the past three seasons, is one of the all-time leading career rushers in the NFL.



Peterson turned 32 last month, an age when most running backs no longer compete at a high level, but Peterson isn't most running backs. He has 11,747 career yards and averages 4.9 yards per carry.

© 2017 WWL-TV