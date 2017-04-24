WWL
Close

Report: Saints near deal with Adrian Peterson

Why would the Saints want a 32-year-old running back who is coming off of major injuries in two of the past three seasons? Because it's one of the game's all-time greats, says WWL-TV's Leslie Spoon.

WWLTV.com , WWL 2:55 PM. CDT April 24, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that it appears that the Saints and all-time great running back Adrian Peterson are close to a deal for the 2017 season.

Rapoport says the deal would be for about $3 million plus incentives.

Peterson, who has missed most of two of the past three seasons, is one of the all-time leading career rushers in the NFL.

Peterson turned 32 last month, an age when most running backs no longer compete at a high level, but Peterson isn't most running backs. He has 11,747 career yards and averages 4.9 yards per carry.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories