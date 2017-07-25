Report: Saints to place Dannell Ellerbe on IR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims (34) is tackled by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (59) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE - For a Saints team that is dealing with a number of injuries already, the news that oft-injured linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is headed to injured reserve brings an even gloomier outlook as training camp is set to begin Thursday.

The NFL reports that a foot injury will keep Ellerbe off the field for the foreseeable future and once he’s healthy, the Saints plan to waive him.

Ellerbe spent the last two years with the Saints and missed more games (17) than he played in (15), participating in just 42 percent of the snaps over that span.

Sean Payton touted Ellerbe, who came to the Saints from Miami as part of the Kenny Stills trade, as a difference-maker on the field, but his inability to stay on the field often left the Saints with inferior options in his absences. During his two years with the team, the Saints were 8-7 in games he saw the field, and 6-11 in games he didn’t.

Ellerbe’s presence certainly made a suspect Saints’ defense much better. However, the majority of his time with New Orleans was spent on the sidelines, and it looks like the Saints are through with waiting for him to get back on the field.

