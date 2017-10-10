Report: Saints trade Adrian Peterson to Arizona

Sep 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) in the second half against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots won, 36-20. Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

ESPN's Diana Russini is reporting that the Saints have traded running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.



Peterson, picked up in the offseason, has not seen a lot of action for the Saints. He has carried the ball 27 times for 81 yards - a paltry 3.0 average per carry, while incumbent running back Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have gotten the bulk of the work.



Peterson is a future Hall of Famer. His offseason acquisition was much hyped.

Peterson spent the bulk of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl numerous times. He rushed for 2,097 yards in 2012, his best season. However, injuries have plagued Peterson in recent years. He missed almost all of the 2014 and 2016 seasons, sandwiching in a 2015 season during which he ran for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns.

© 2017 WWL-TV