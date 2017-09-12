Report: Strief could miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain

2811-zack-strief.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- A key piece of the Saints offense will likely miss multiple weeks due to injury.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zach Strief suffered what appears to be an MCL sprain Monday night while playing the Minnesota Vikings and could miss "a few weeks."

#Saints RT Zach Strief suffered what is believed to be an MCL sprain vs MIN, source said. More tests today, but another OL out a few weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2017

Strief, the Saints' starting right tackle, was injured in the second quarter of the Saints' season opener in Minnesota. Senio Kelemente took his spot on the offensive line for the remainder of the game.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead is also missing from the Saints OL as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

The Saints struggled Monday night, losing 29-19 to Minnesota.

© 2017 WWL-TV